High Court Denies Bail To AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment and leasing of assets by the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

"No ground for anticipatory bail is made out at this stage," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The Okhla MLA had approached the high court after his application for pre-arrest bail in the case, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was rejected by a trial court here on March 1.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

The ED, which earlier conducted raids on the premises of the legislator, has claimed that Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

