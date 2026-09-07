Delhi High Court Calls For High-Level Probe Into Satya Niketan Building Collapse That Killed 7

The building collapse in Delhi that cost seven lives and injured many others has reached the High Court, where judges ordered a high-level investigation, saying a system endangering students' lives cannot be accepted under any circumstances. The judges issued strong remarks against the Delhi government and the civic body - directing one to increase the number of hostels and ordering the other to ensure that the building by-laws be maintained and their condition be examined and a report submitted within a week.

Notices have been issued to the Delhi University, the civic body, the National Human Rights Commission, the Delhi Government, the Central Government, and the Delhi Police.

The court observed that the responsibility for the accident cannot rest solely with the PG owner and the MCD and other concerned authorities also bear the responsibility of ensuring that all construction in Delhi complies with building bylaws and applicable regulations. Had the officials been diligent in performing their statutory duties, such an incident might have been averted.

"A large number of students come to Delhi from outside for their studies. They are the future of the country," the court said, pointing out that the condition of the places they are forced to live in is "pathetic".

"You (the government) cannot evade your responsibility... 50 young students are on the threshold of starting their lives. Most of them are likely still trapped under the debris. There is nothing could be more tragic than this," the judges added.

The court also frowned upon the ongoing relief and rescue operations, saying it needs to be more effective.

The government has to increase hostel facilities for students. Investing in student hostels is essentially an investment in the students' future, the court added.

The civic body, the court said, must disclose how many students are residing in these PG hostels of the city.

The High Court directed the MCD to investigate whether the collapsed building had been constructed with valid permissions and in accordance with building bylaws.

It also ordered the identification of responsible officials and sought details regarding the action proposed against them.

The MCD has been directed to inspect all PG hostels within its jurisdiction within a week and report on their compliance with sanctioned permissions and building bylaws, as well as the number of students residing in them.

The Delhi University was asked to provide details on the number of out-of-state students studying in its colleges and the number of hostels operated by the university or the government.

Emphasizing the need for clear regulations for PG hostels, the court said student safety cannot be compromised.