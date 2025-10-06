Pak Woman Seeks Visa To Stay With Indian Husband, Court Issues Notice

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea filed by a Pakistani woman seeking permission to enter India to join her husband, an Indian citizen.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the Government of India and others on a plea filed by Ruqaiya Obaeed, along with her husband Ubada Abul Barakat Farooqi, a Delhi resident, against the order of the central government cancelling all visas in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The woman, who was asked to go back to Pakistan by Indian authorities, has sought a long-term visa to stay here.

The petition sought a direction to the government to re-issue a fresh visit visa or any other suitable entry permission to the woman so that she can maintain conjugal relations with her husband, who is a citizen of India.

The judge has directed the government to file their response on the petition by November 12.

Arguing for the petitioner, senior advocate Sanjeev Sagar, along with advocate Nazia Parveen, claimed that the families of the couple have an age-long relationship, and they used to visit each other's countries.

They claimed that the woman entered India on April 5, 2025, via the Attari-Wagah Border to reside with her husband.

Meanwhile, on April 25, the Indian government issued visa cancellation orders in response to the "diabolical, horrendous, and inhuman terrorist attack" in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

Pursuant to the attack, the government decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

