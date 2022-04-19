In Delhi's Jahangirpuri Clash, Prime Accused In Police Custody: 10 Points

Delhi Police today got the custody of Ansar and Aslam, prime accused in the Jahangirpuri clashes. Police have started questioning them to find details about the cause of the clashes. The police have submitted a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report mentions arrests and teams formed to investigate the case. It also has details about permissions given and not given to procession parties and details about juveniles arrested.

The police are waiting for call records of Ansar to probe whether he orchestrated the clashes or acted on someone's instructions.

A history sheeter's name has come up during the investigation who allegedly provided the gun to Aslam.

The police last night arrested the man who fired a gun during the clashes. He lives in the C block of Jahangirpuri and will be taken to court today. The police are trying to get him under their custody.

20 teams of the crime branch are reviewing video footage to catch the accused who were part of the clashes.

Delhi Police have arrested 24 people, including a woman and two minors. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a search is on for all the accused. "23 people have been arrested. They are from both communities. Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion," he told reporters yesterday.

In view of security, the police have divided the violence-hit area into five sectors. One Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police level officer each has been assigned to these sectors. There is heavy police deployment in the area.

The police yesterday arrested Sonu Chikna AKA Younus, an accused who was caught on camera firing shots during the Saturday clash but had been missing since. Trouble erupted in the area this morning when a police team, looking for Sonu, tried to question his family. When the team arrived at Sonu Chikna's home, his family and neighbours threw stones at the team. After the stone-pelting incident, additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been called in.

Nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured in the clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.