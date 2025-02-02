Delhi Groom Dances To <i>Choli Ke Peeche</i>, Bride's Father Calls Off Wedding

A Delhi groom's decision to dance to a popular Bollywood number at his wedding ended in disaster. The groom, persuaded by his friends to shake a leg to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, had his wedding called off by the bride's father.

The groom arrived at the venue in New Delhi with his procession. According to eyewitnesses, his friends urged him to dance, and when the famous Bollywood song started playing, he couldn't resist joining in. Some guests cheered him on, enjoying the light-hearted moment, but the groom's actions did not sit well with the bride's father, a Navbharat report said.

Enraged by what he said was an inappropriate display, he immediately stopped the ceremony and called off the wedding. He reportedly stormed off saying the groom's actions insulted his family's values.

The bride was left in tears, while the groom tried to reason with her father, explaining it was all in good fun. But his attempts were in vain.

According to sources close to the bride's family, the father maintained his anger long after the wedding was cancelled, even going so far as to forbid any further contact between his daughter and the groom's family.

The news of the incident quickly went viral on social media platform X. The post included a newspaper clipping with the headline: "Groom dances on 'Choli ke Peeche' to entertain guests. Bride's father cancels the wedding."

A user commented, "Father-in-law made the right decision, otherwise, he would have had to watch this dance daily."

Another wrote, "It wasn't an arranged marriage, it was an elimination round."

"If you play 'Choli Ke Peeche', I'll also dance at my own wedding." a comment read.

In December last year, a groom in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli called off his wedding over a delay in serving food. Later that day, he married his cousin. The bride's family filed a police complaint, claiming a loss of Rs 7 lakh for the arrangements they had already made.