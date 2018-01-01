Delhi Fog On New Year's Day: Users Share Experiences On Twitter

Delhi fog was among the top trends on social networking site Twitter on New Year's Day as a heavy blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region, dropping the visibility to zero.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 01, 2018 15:45 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Fog On New Year's Day: Users Share Experiences On Twitter

Delhi fog and temperature dip welcome the new year 2018.

New Delhi: Delhi fog was among the top trends on social networking site Twitter on New Year's Day as a heavy blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region, dropping the visibility to zero. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Twitterati poured their angst against delayed flights, trains, shared excitement on the foggy new year beginnings and also cautioned against venturing out. Some Twitter users also found humour in the dense fog! Here's a look at Delhi fog through Twitterati's eyes:

When Delhi opened it's eyes to dense fog in the new year.

A Twitter use shared a  picture with caption "Welcoming new year2018 with dense fog #DelhiFog"

"#Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning #DelhiFog," tweeted another."Waking up to the densest fog of the season on the first day of #NewYear2018 in #Noida. Stay safe. Stay warm. #dillikisardi #delhi #DelhiFog #Noidaweather #NoidaDiary," tweeted a user." I'm literally choked #DelhiFog," tweeted a user.

Another tweeted, "Traffic Signals are not visible due to heavy fog in defence colony. Serious dense fog in Delhi, unable to see signals even from short distance. After party Google map help us to drop at our place #foggymorning #fog #DelhiFog."

"I wanted to say Hello 2018 by clicking the sunrise but with this fog I can't even see my reflection to say hello to myself #DelhiFog #HappyNewYear2018 #HappyNewYears #Happy2018," a user wrote.

"A Friend standing next to me: Happy New Year Man.

Me: Thanks, but wheres you? #DelhiFog" was another humorous tweet.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airport for several hours as flight operations were suspended after visibility on the runways dropped below 50 metres.

"The worst & the most dense Fog of the season engulfs the National Capital on the very first day of 2018.Airways badly hit.Thank God it's FOG & not SMOG. #DelhiFog," said a user.

"#DelhiFog #FlightsDelayed Rush at Delhi Terminal 1D due to heavy fog. Multiple flights delayed/cancelled," wrote a user.

Some Twitter users shared the joy of being engulfed in the thick blanket of fog.

"First foggy day! :D #DelhiFog #FirstDayOfTheYear #firsttweetof2018," wrote a user.

"Driving to work on a brand new 2018.#NewYearsDay #DelhiFog," commented another."#DelhiFog this is a picture of a highway NH 8. Anytime accidents can be happened," a user warned.

Trending

Delhi fogDelhi Weatherfog in delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................