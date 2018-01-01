Delhi Fog On New Year's Day: Users Share Experiences On Twitter

When Delhi opened it's eyes to dense fog in the new year.
A Twitter use shared a picture with caption "Welcoming new year2018 with dense fog #DelhiFog"
"#Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning #DelhiFog," tweeted another.
Welcoming new year2018 with dense fog #DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/kgeHmlUwLg- sameer sayed (@sameersayed47) January 1, 2018
"Waking up to the densest fog of the season on the first day of #NewYear2018 in #Noida. Stay safe. Stay warm. #dillikisardi #delhi #DelhiFog #Noidaweather #NoidaDiary," tweeted a user.
#Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning #DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/hudTdi4ePZ- Sugita Katyal (@sugitakatyal) January 1, 2018
Waking up to the densest fog of the season on the first day of #NewYear2018 in #Noida.- Bushra Muzaffar (@NoidaDiary) January 1, 2018
The MeT department says that a shallow fog will continue through the day and the Twitter users feel the inconvenience." I'm literally choked #DelhiFog," tweeted a user.
I'm literally choked #DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/R0ex47iPpc- Shaila Mir (@shaila_mir) January 1, 2018
Another tweeted, "Traffic Signals are not visible due to heavy fog in defence colony. Serious dense fog in Delhi, unable to see signals even from short distance. After party Google map help us to drop at our place #foggymorning #fog #DelhiFog."
Traffic Signals are not visible due to heavy fog in defence colony. Serious dense fog in Delhi, unable to see signals even from short distance. After party Google map help us to drop at our place #foggymorning#fog#DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/1dT46ulYcX- (@NitinArora21) January 1, 2018
Some Twitter users managed to 'locate' the humour in the 'dense fog':"I wanted to say Hello 2018 by clicking the sunrise but with this fog I can't even see my reflection to say hello to myself #DelhiFog #HappyNewYear2018 #HappyNewYears #Happy2018," a user wrote.
I wanted to say Hello 2018 by clicking the sunrise but with this fog I can't even see my reflection to say hello to myself#DelhiFog#HappyNewYear2018#HappyNewYears#Happy2018- Viren (@virenrawat48) January 1, 2018
"A Friend standing next to me: Happy New Year Man.
Me: Thanks, but wheres you? #DelhiFog" was another humorous tweet.
A Friend standing next to me: Happy New Year Man.- theweirdwanderer (@Sriharsha_hk) December 31, 2017
Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airport for several hours as flight operations were suspended after visibility on the runways dropped below 50 metres.
"The worst & the most dense Fog of the season engulfs the National Capital on the very first day of 2018.Airways badly hit.Thank God it's FOG & not SMOG. #DelhiFog," said a user.
"#DelhiFog #FlightsDelayed Rush at Delhi Terminal 1D due to heavy fog. Multiple flights delayed/cancelled," wrote a user.
The worst & the most dense- Kushal Sharma (@kushal3sharma) January 1, 2018
#DelhiFog#FlightsDelayed Rush at Delhi Terminal 1D due to heavy fog. Multiple flights delayed/cancelled pic.twitter.com/ye0zxJ7HQz- Jay G (@jayhg00) January 1, 2018
Welcome Delhi with dense fog.#DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/gHXg5Mw6Is- Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) January 1, 2018
But it seemed like not many are complaining:
A user tweeted how the mood in the plane was jovial despite a flight delay of 3 hours.
@IndiGo6E flight delayed by 3hrs+, passengers boarded aircraft from 10.30. But mood inside the aircraft is jovial, shocking! #DelhiFog- Dominic (@DailyDominic) December 2, 2016
Some Twitter users shared the joy of being engulfed in the thick blanket of fog.
"First foggy day! :D #DelhiFog #FirstDayOfTheYear #firsttweetof2018," wrote a user.
"Driving to work on a brand new 2018.#NewYearsDay #DelhiFog," commented another.
First foggy day! :D #DelhiFog#FirstDayOfTheYear#firsttweetof2018pic.twitter.com/hsBHhZt3mW- Varun Sharma (@GhaatiNagrik) January 1, 2018
Driving to work on a brand new 2018.#NewYearsDay#DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/Ov4v0Rgwgw- Neelam Kapur (@NeelamKapur) January 1, 2018
Some Twitter users also offered a piece of advice and warned caution."#DelhiFog this is a picture of a highway NH 8. Anytime accidents can be happened," a user warned.
#DelhiFog this is a picture of a highway NH 8. Anytime accidents can be happened. pic.twitter.com/Uqt5qNJ3Do- Harun (@heytechexplorer) January 1, 2018
Avoid driving or drive safe- Sanjeev Sinha (@SanjeevSinha_) January 1, 2018
