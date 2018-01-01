Delhi Fog On New Year's Day: Users Share Experiences On Twitter

Delhi fog and temperature dip welcome the new year 2018.

Delhi fog was among the top trends on social networking site Twitter on New Year's Day as a heavy blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region, dropping the visibility to zero. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Twitterati poured their angst against delayed flights, trains, shared excitement on the foggy new year beginnings and also cautioned against venturing out. Some Twitter users also found humour in the dense fog! Here's a look at Delhi fog through Twitterati's eyes:

When Delhi opened it's eyes to dense fog in the new year.

A Twitter use shared a picture with caption "Welcoming new year2018 with dense fog #DelhiFog"

"#Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning #DelhiFog," tweeted another."Waking up to the densest fog of the season on the first day of #NewYear2018 in #Noida. Stay safe. Stay warm. #dillikisardi #delhi #DelhiFog #Noidaweather #NoidaDiary," tweeted a user.

The MeT department says that a shallow fog will continue through the day and the Twitter users feel the inconvenience.

" I'm literally choked #DelhiFog," tweeted a user.

Another tweeted, "Traffic Signals are not visible due to heavy fog in defence colony. Serious dense fog in Delhi, unable to see signals even from short distance. After party Google map help us to drop at our place #foggymorning #fog #DelhiFog."

Some Twitter users managed to 'locate' the humour in the 'dense fog':

I wanted to say Hello 2018 by clicking the sunrise but with this fog I can't even see my reflection to say hello to myself#DelhiFog#HappyNewYear2018#HappyNewYears#Happy2018 - Viren (@virenrawat48) January 1, 2018

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airport for several hours as flight operations were suspended after visibility on the runways dropped below 50 metres.

" The worst & the most dense Fog of the season engulfs the National Capital on the very first day of 2018.Airways badly hit.Thank God it's FOG & not SMOG. #DelhiFog," said a user.

But it seemed like not many are complaining:

A user tweeted how the mood in the plane was jovial despite a flight delay of 3 hours.

Some Twitter users shared the joy of being engulfed in the thick blanket of fog.

"First foggy day! :D #DelhiFog #FirstDayOfTheYear #firsttweetof2018," wrote a user.

"Driving to work on a brand new 2018.#NewYearsDay #DelhiFog," commented another.

Some Twitter users also offered a piece of advice and warned caution.

#DelhiFog this is a picture of a highway NH 8. Anytime accidents can be happened. pic.twitter.com/Uqt5qNJ3Do - Harun (@heytechexplorer) January 1, 2018

" #DelhiFog this is a picture of a highway NH 8. Anytime accidents can be happened," a user warned.