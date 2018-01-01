Delhi Fog LIVE Updates: Trains, Flights Delayed; Airport Operations Suspended

Delhi Fog: Nearly 50 flights have been delayed due to thick layer of fog.

For the second consecutive day, operations at the Delhi airport have been suspended this morning after the visibility level on the runways dropped below 50 metres. Thick fog covered many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region leading to slow moving traffic on Day One of 2018. Train services too have been severely hit in Delhi and several other parts of north India. 56 trains headed towards the capital are late and 20 have been rescheduled. Fifteen trains have been cancelled, said the Northern Railways. Five domestic flights and seven international flights in Delhi were delayed, according to news agency ANI. One flight has been cancelled.