Delhi Fog LIVE Updates: Trains, Flights Delayed; Airport Operations Suspended

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 01, 2018 09:59 IST
Delhi Fog: Nearly 50 flights have been delayed due to thick layer of fog.

New Delhi:  For the second consecutive day, operations at the Delhi airport have been suspended this morning after the visibility level on the runways dropped below 50 metres. Thick fog covered many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region leading to slow moving traffic on Day One of 2018. Train services too have been severely hit in Delhi and several other parts of north India. 56 trains headed towards the capital are late and 20 have been rescheduled. Fifteen trains have been cancelled, said the Northern Railways. Five domestic flights and seven international flights in Delhi were delayed, according to news agency ANI. One flight has been cancelled.

Jan 01, 2018
09:54 (IST)


The Delhi airport terminals are packed with passengers who arrived early at the airport for their morning flights.
Jan 01, 2018
08:54 (IST)
Many took to Twitter to share pictures of the fog:
Jan 01, 2018
08:53 (IST)
Delhi Police tweeted an advisory:
Jan 01, 2018
08:50 (IST)
  • On Sunday, hundreds of passengers at the Delhi airport and railway stations in north India were left stranded after multiple flights and trains got delayed due to dense fog.
  • Visibility levels at the Delhi airport went below 50 metres on Sunday morning.
