Delhi Fog LIVE Updates: Trains, Flights Delayed; Airport Operations Suspended

Here are the live updates on Delhi Fog:
The Delhi airport terminals are packed with passengers who arrived early at the airport for their morning flights.
Waking up to the densest fog of the season on the first day of #NewYear2018 in #Noida.- Bushra Muzaffar (@NoidaDiary) January 1, 2018
Stay safe. Stay warm.#dillikisardi#delhi#DelhiFog#Noidaweather#NoidaDiarypic.twitter.com/rdnvx2i1x1
They say start the new year with a blank slate but this is overdoing it. #DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/sL5Epr5dyd- Akshay Vijayakar (@akvjkar) January 1, 2018
When you love winters and the nature doesn't disappoint you either. #DelhiFog#MondayMorning#2018HappyNewYearpic.twitter.com/eI3d6BAlDa- Kaval (@xplorkaval) January 1, 2018
First foggy day! :D #DelhiFog#FirstDayOfTheYear#firsttweetof2018pic.twitter.com/hsBHhZt3mW- Varun Sharma (@GhaatiNagrik) January 1, 2018
January 1, 2018