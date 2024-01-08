Delhi Fire-Fighters Cut Elevator Roof, Rescue 10 People Stuck For 3 Hours

"All the people, who got stuck were safely rescued." (Representational)

Ten people, who were stuck in an elevator of a restaurant-cum-bar in Rajender Nagar area of central Delhi, were rescued following a three-hour operation on Monday, said an official.

The Delhi Fire Service official said they received information around 2.57 am that a few people got stuck in an elevator and needed immediate help.

"Soon three fire tenders were pressed into service. A rescue operation was immediately carried out, which took around three hours to rescue a total of 10 people after cutting the roof of the lift," said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

The officials said that the matter was informed to the local police for further investigation.

"All the people, who got stuck were safely rescued. No one had received any injury. Further investigation into the matter has begun," said a senior police officer.

"We are also checking the CCTV of the elevator to see if there was any human error," he added.

