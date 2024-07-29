Actor Jennifer Garner Gets Stuck In Elevator For Over An Hour At Comic-Con

Ms Garner shared that the elevator is, "toasty, I'm sphitzy, I need to blot."

Jennifer Garner was enjoying her time at Comic-Con San Diego when she found herself stuck in an elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, July 27. The 52-year-old actress was at the convention to promote her reprisal of the role of Elektra in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. Ms Garner documented the incident on her Instagram.

Ms Garner shared a series of videos showing the moments she and several others were trapped in the elevator. The first responders arrived after an hour and 12 minutes.

In the first video, recorded just two minutes after getting stuck, Ms Garner addressed her followers, saying, "Hey guys, um, we're stuck on this elevator." She humorously added, "I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone," expressing her wish for a superhero rescue. She also mentioned that she would be taking the stairs in the future.

In the second video, Ms Garner shared that the elevator is, "toasty, I'm sphitzy, I need to blot."

In the third video, Ms Garner was seen sitting on the elevator floor. She mentioned that she had seen on Brooklyn Nine-Nine or The Office that sitting down was the recommended course of action when stuck in an elevator.

An hour into their entrapment, the elevator started beeping, and the lights came back on. Ms Garner celebrated by singing Madonna's "Like a Prayer." Finally, at the 1 hour and 12-minute mark, first responders arrived, and the trapped people cheered as they were freed.

Ms Garner was at Comic-Con to participate in a panel with her Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars and promote the film, where she reprises her role as Elektra nearly 20 years after starring in Elektra (2005). She first portrayed the character in 2003's Daredevil alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

