Don't Waste Your Time Hearing Amit Shah's 'Rubbish': Rahul Gandhi

Listen to PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, their speeches are full of lies, Rahul Gandhi said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of speaking lies and asked the people to don't waste their time in listening to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he does not talk any sense.

Addressing his third rally in election-bound Delhi in Kondli assembly constituency for party candidate Amrish Gautam, Mr Gandhi said, "I have been in politics for last 15 years. And listen to all my speeches. Did you find a single lie in my speech."

"Similarly listen to Modi and Kejriwal, their speeches are full of lies."

Taunting the Home Minister, Mr Gandhi said: "Do not listen to Amit Shah. His speeches are full of rubbish."

Seeking to back his claims of not uttering a lie, he said: "During the Congress rule, I said to waive off the farmers loan to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore after the farmers met us. And within 10 to 15 days (then Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh signed the document."

He also said that the garbage pile around the Kalyanpuri area will also be removed once the Congress government comes to power in Delhi.