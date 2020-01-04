Delhi Elections 2020: Will Make Delhi Roads 'Like London, Tokyo,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his promise to make bus rides free for others if he is re-elected (PTI File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said if re-elected he will make roads in Delhi like that of London and Tokyo in the next five years.

Speaking at his fifth town-hall meeting, anchored by ABP news channel, Mr Kejriwal said his focus is to beautify Delhi and 40 roads are being redesigned in the city.

"The redesigning would be done by November, if okay, then all roads will be done accordingly. We will make roads of Delhi like that of London and Tokyo," he said.

"We have hired consultants to identify bottlenecks in the city where traffic congestion takes place. They will submit their plan in the next couple of months and based on their suggestions, we will try to solve the problem of traffic congestion," he said.

He reiterated his promise to make bus rides free for others if he is re-elected. He had said this earlier in his second town-hall meeting. The meetings are part of AAP's election campaign.

"A lot of work still has to be done in Delhi. Yamuna has to be cleaned, Delhi has to be cleaned, pollution needs to be controlled and transport needs to be improved," he said.

"We had started about 300 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi and 150 Mohalla Clinics will be opened tomorrow," said Mr Kejriwal.

Expressing concern over increasing number of fire incidents in Delhi, he said action will be taken if a trend is found in fire incidents.

"I'm concerned about the incidents of fire. We have ordered inquiries into all these incidents and if we find a trend on reasons behind the fires and we can solve them by taking a particular action, then we will definitely implement it," he said.

The assembly election in Delhi is likely to be held in February.