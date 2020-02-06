'Choose Between Ideologies': Amit Shah To Voters Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Amit Shah accused Arvind Kejriwal of being "number one liar". (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the February 8 assembly elections in Delhi a contest between two "ideologies" and said the poll results will be a shock to everyone.

At an election meeting in East Delhi, Mr Shah continued his attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, saying they opposed the BJP on issues like Citizenship Amendment Act, Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Article 370 due to fear of their "vote bank".

"Are you their vote bank?" he asked the crowd which said no. "Who is their vote bank?" Mr Shah asked the gathering again. "Shaheen Bagh", they replied.

Mr Shah urged people to vote along with their families before 10.30 am on February 8 to make Delhi and the country safe. "I know your decision. The results on February 11 will shock everyone," he claimed.

The former BJP chief, who has been spearheading party's Delhi election campaign in a whirlwind series of meetings and roadshows, said that the polls were not a contest between two parties.

"Delhi elections are not a contest between two parties. You have to choose between two ideologies- Rahul Baba, Kejriwal and the company which supports Shaheen Bagh or Modi who is safeguarding the country," he said.

Mr Shah accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being "number one liar". He alleged that his government in Delhi failed to fulfil its promises of installing 15 lakh CCTV cameras, procuring 5,000 DTC buses, opening 1,000 schools, regularising temporary workers and providing free wi-fi.

The Union Home minister ended his speech in his trademark appeal, "press the EVM button on February 8 with such anger that its current (poll result) shocks Shaheen Bagh".