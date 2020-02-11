Delhi Election Results 2020: There's Still Hope, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan As Counting Of Votes Continues

There's still hope, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan as counting of votes continues (file photo)

As the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections are bringing new numbers every minute, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is still hope of seeing a positive result by the end of counting of votes.

"There are several seats wherein the difference between BJP and AAP is less than 1,000 votes. BJP workers are excited. The vote share of BJP being shown is increasing by about 10%," Mr. Chouhan told the reporters.

However, he also said that people should wait for the final declaration of results.

As per the recent trends by Election Commission, the AAP is taking a big lead.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. The results will be out today.

The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make re-entry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.