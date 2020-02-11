Delhi Election Results 2020: 'Our Win Will Prove What Real Patriotism Is': AAP's Manish Sisodia

Delhi election results 2020: AAP's Manish Sisodia congratulated the AAP after leads in early trends

As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raced ahead of the BJP in the counting of votes for the Delhi election, his deputy Manish Sisodia said his party's victory would mean that "real nationalism is to work for the people".

AAP was leading in over 50 seats and the BJP in around 17 seats in the first hour of counting.

"Our victory will prove that real patriotism is that if you get the opportunity in politics, you must work for the people. Work on education, hospitals," Mr Sisodia said.

"Delhi will prove that if a government works sincerely, then it can win. We kept talking about schools and hospitals but the other side tried to vitiate the atmosphere and talk only Hindu-Muslim," the Deputy Chief Minister said, taking a swipe at the BJP.

AAP has accused the BJP of trying to polarize Delhi's voters by crafting the narrative of "anti-national" around protests against the citizenship law, especially at Shaheen Bagh.

Several BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, dedicated their campaign to attacks on those opposing the citizenship law, dubbing them as "traitors". AAP claimed that it would win entirely on its development work in the past five years.