'Democracy Won In Delhi': Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Election Results 2020: Mamata Banerjee congratulated Arvind Kejiwal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among those who congratulated Arvind Kejriwal as his party headed towards a hat-trick in Delhi, with a two-third majority. She described the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) performance in the assembly election as an answer to "leaders playing on faith through hate speech and divisive politics".

"Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi results show the Aam Aadmi Party all set to win Delhi Election 2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party (AAP) for the Delhi polls, urging Delhi voters to choose AAP.

"Democracy has won in Delhi. BJP is losing every poll everywhere. People do not want divisive politics," the Trinamool Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The AAP surged ahead of the BJP towards a thumping victory as the counting of votes. The BJP, after a slow start, made steady gains but remained a distant second. The BJP held a high-voltage campaign, confident that its seven-out-of-seven-score in last year's Lok Sabha polls in Delhi augurs better fortune. In the run-up to the polls, the party pushed in its 270 MPs, 70 union ministers and state leaders to seek votes. Union minister Amit Shah contributed to the final push with a door-to-door campaign.

Mamata Banerjee and Mr Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years, with the Delhi Chief Minister coming out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general election in 2019 and also during her face-off with the centre over then Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.

Ms Banerjee's congratulatory note for Arvind Kejriwal comes as her state faces assembly election next year. In the nation election last year, her party's seat-share dropped from 34 to 22 with the BJP taking 18 of Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats. Ms Banerjee is now planning ahead for assembly polls.