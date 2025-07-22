Mamata Banerjee Launches New Programme, Allots Rs 10 Lakh A Booth

Ahead of elections in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a new government initiative -- 'Amar Para, Amar Samadhan' (Our locality, our solution).

Terming it the first of its kind in the country, Ms Banerjee said the new programme will look at resolving public grievances at the grassroot level - like a broken tap creating water supply issue, or broken road.

The programme, she said, will begin from August 2, and camps will be set up every three blocks.

The state government will sanction Rs 10 lakh per block and the project will cost Rs 8,000 crore.

"Despite the negligence of the Central government and them blocking Bengal's funds, we don't want the smile of the people to fade. That's why keeping to the saying small is beautiful, we have launched this programme," she told the media at the state secretariat.

The programme will be monitored by a task force headed by the Chief Secretary and will not impact the government's flagship programme "Duare Sarkar" (governance at your doorstep) which will resume in December.

Sources in Trinamool Congress said this programme will involve locals who will decide what solution they want for issues they are facing, while the government will be the facilitator.

