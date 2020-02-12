'No Leader To Project': Kapil Sibal After Congress' Delhi Humiliation

Kapil Sibal said Congress needs to immediately address the leadership void. (File)

After Congress's dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly election, where it failed to get any seats, party leader Kapil Sabil said on Wednesday said they do not have a leader to project and that needs to be resolved at the earliest.

"We do not have a leader to project. This is the issue within the party. We will look into it and resolve it at earliest," Mr Sibal told news agency.

The former Union Minister also responded to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's statement that "Delhi has done tremendous thing to BJP and their defeat will not stop now".

"This kind of polarised politics and the card for dividing society that is being played by the ministers of the BJP is not going down well with people. You can see the reflection of that in results emerging in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh," Mr Sibal said.

"It is time for them, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, to realise there is no point in dividing the people of this country as it has an impact on electoral verdicts," he said. He also claimed that BJP will meet the "same fate like Delhi in Bihar Assembly polls," scheduled to be held later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.