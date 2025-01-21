AAP vs BJP Over Arvind Kejriwal's 'Raavan Came As Golden Deer' Remark

With just two weeks left for Delhi Assembly election, the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP are stepping up attacks on each other. The two parties have now sparred over a remark by AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Raavan, the antagonist in Ramayana.

Addressing an election rally, Mr Kejriwal narrated the episode during which Raavan abducted Sita. "Ramchandra ji went into the woods to arrange food after asking (brother) Laxman to look after Sita. Then, Raavan came in the disguise of a golden deer. Sita told Laxman that she wanted the deer. Laxman initially refused but then went in search of the deer. Raavan then changed his form (to a hermit) and managed to abduct Sita. These BJP leaders are like that golden deer. Don't fall in their trap," he said.

According to Ramayana, a demon-ascetic named Maricha was tasked with Raavan to lure Ram away from Sita. Maricha changed into a golden deer and Sita was so enamoured that she asked Ram to get it for her. Ram chased the deer into the woods and when he struck it, Mareech cried. Sita thought Ram had been injured and sent Laxman to look for him. Before leaving, Laxman drew a protective perimeter and asked Sita not to exit. When both brothers were gone, Raavan came in the disguise of a hermit and managed to intimidate Sita into exiting the perimeter and abducted her.

Latching on to Mr Kejriwal's error, the BJP today called him a "poll Hindu". Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva told NDTV Mr Kejriwal had insulted the Hindu religion and they are fasting in protest. "When did Raavan come dressed as a golden deer? He (Kejriwal) is still obsessed with gold after living in Sheeshmahal," the Delhi BJP president said. BJP has been using the 'Sheeshmahal' term to target the AAP over alleged irregularities in the renovation of the Chief Minister's residence during Mr Kejriwal's term.

"He was become a poll Hindu before the election. But that does not mean he can mock our faith. We are fasting for the people of Delhi and for our Hindu religion. Lord Ram will do justice," he said.

Hitting back, senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP was defending Raavan as if they are his progeny.

"Their politics has fallen so low that they are using a symbol like Raavan to pass off false statements as correct. I urge the people of Delhi to understand their true intentions. After the election, these people may prove to be a bigger danger than Raavan for the poor and the workers. It is important to be alert because their real agenda is to capture power. Beware of their false dramas and take the correct decision," Mr Sisodia said in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr Kejriwal said, "BJP is camping outside my home because I insulted Raavan. They love Raavan so much. They have demonic tendencies. I want to warn the poor in Delhi, if these people come, they will swallow you like demons."