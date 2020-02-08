In Delhi Election, Some Candidates Are 'Imran Khan', 'Nathu Ram'

Voting has begun for Delhi Assembly elections.

The list of candidates for the high-stakes Delhi assembly election is a heady mix with three namesakes fighting from the Sadar Bazar constituency, two 'Imran Khans from the neighbouring seats and a Nathu Ram trying their luck.

The two Khans -- Imran Khan and Imran Matlub Khan -- contesting elections on tickets from the Tipu Sultan Party, are testing their fortunes from Karawal Nagar and Mustafad constituencies, respectively.

More than 670 candidates are contesting in the Delhi polls, largely being seen as triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Congress and the BJP banking on its aggressive campaigning and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's star power.

But, little known parties and independents have added a flavour the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, with quirky and unusual names, and namesakes adding a dash of humour to it.

The AAP has renominated Som Dutt from the Sadar Bazar seat. But two independent candidates -- Som Dutt (symbol brush) and Somdutt (symbol ice cream) are contesting from the same seat.

Candidate Nathu Ram has been fielded by the CPI (M) from Wazirpur.

Other candidates include Vikas from Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) -- symbol battery torch -- from Model Town; and Iswar, an independent fighting on a bat symbol from Delhi Cantonment.

Among unusual party names, Mazdoor Ekta Party has fielded Surender Kumar from Matiala (symbol plate containing food); Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) has fielded Sonu Kaushik, and Peoples Party of India (Democratic) with basket containing fruits symbol, has given ticket to Hemraj in the Timarpur seat.