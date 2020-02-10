'BJP Didn't Blame Voting Machines In Jharkhand': Manoj Tiwari Attacks AAP

Manoj Tiwari said that the BJP will win Delhi elections with over 48 seats. (File)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit out at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that while one party has already surrendered even before the results could be announced, the other party is not sure about coming back to power.

"Congress has surrendered before results and AAP is not confident that it would be re-elected," Manoj Tiwari told news agency ANI.

His comments came hours after Congress leader KTS Tulsi said that his party favoured AAP in Delhi elections to keep BJP out of power, and the AAP questioned the Election Commission over a perceived delay in the announcement of final voter turnout for Delhi polls.

Reiterating that BJP will win Delhi elections with over 48 seats, Manoj Tiwari said, "Why are they (AAP) crying over EVMs? If the AAP wins elections, EVMs are fine. If the BJP wins, the EVMs have been tampered with." He said when BJP lost Jharkhand, the party did not blame EVMs and respected people's mandate.

Exit polls predict that AAP will win a two-thirds majority in the 70-member legislative Assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.

The counting of votes for Delhi elections will take place on February 11.