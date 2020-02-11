Delhi Election 2020: Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav Congratulate Arvind Kejriwal For Poll Win

Delhi Results: The counting of votes took place at 21 centres across Delhi amid tight security (File)

Congratulatory messages from various political leaders across the country poured in for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed for a landslide victory in Delhi Assembly elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal. People at present want roti (food), kapda (clothes) and makan (house). The BJP lost in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The trend is very clear. They are doing vendetta politics."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also greeted Mr Kejriwal on his party's resounding victory. "Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin congratulated Mr Kejriwal and said the victory was a clear vindication that development trumps communal politics.

"I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi, on a massive mandate. This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country," Mr Stalin tweeted on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav speaking to reporters said, "The results of Delhi elections will send a message all over the country that farmers, poor and youth will vote for development and prosperity. People have voted against BJP's politics of hatred. The BJP is failing in its attempt to communalise politics."

By 5.30 pm, the AAP had won on 34 seats and leading on 29. The BJP had bagged three seats and was leading on four. The majority mark in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is 36.

