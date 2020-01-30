Delhi Election 2020: 'Arvind Kejriwal Is The Biggest Liar I Have Ever Seen,' Says Amit Shah

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Taking the electoral fight to Arvind Kejriwal's home turf, former BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Delhi Chief Minister is the "biggest liar" he has seen in his entire life.

Addressing his first public meeting in the New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav, Mr Shah asked the Delhi Chief Minister if he would give prosecution sanction against JNU student Sharjeel Imam who has been arrested over his controversial "cut off-Assam-from-India" remark.

Amit Shah said Arvind Kejriwal had lied that he won't take a government bungalow or a car. "Now, he has bungalow and car both. Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my 56 years," the BJP leader said.

The Union Home Minister also questioned the achievements of the Kejriwal government in the education sector, saying when BJP lawmakers exposed the AAP dispensation's false claims, but Kejriwal replied "We (BJP) are insulting Delhi".

"Kejriwal-ji, have you been feeling like Indira Gandhi?" Mr Shah asked.

"Indira Gandhi used to say Indira is India and India is Indira. Kejriwal also thinks Kejriwal is Delhi and Delhi is Kejriwal," he added.

Amit Shah slammed Arvind Kejriwal "for not granting prosecution sanction" against those who raised "tukde-tukde" slogans in JNU in February 2016.

"Now, Sharjeel Imam has threatened to cut off Assam from India. We have sent him to jail. I want to ask Kejriwal-ji whether he will grant sanction to prosecute him or not," he said.

Amit Shah said the government will change automatically if the people of the New Delhi constituency "overturn" things in their seat.

"Thirty-five seats are needed to change the government in Delhi. If you overturn the things here (New Delhi), it will change automatically. So, you alone can do the work of the people of 35 constituencies," he said.

"Press the button so hard that protesters in Shaheen Bagh feel the current," Amit Shah added.

The Union minister exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Delhi Assembly elections will an absolute majority. "I declare from this stage that BJP will win an absolute majority and form the government in Delhi," he said.

Amit Shah also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal got the former chief secretary of Delhi, Anshu Prakash, assaulted after inviting him home. "Is this how an elected government should work? The officer did not want to work (in Delhi)... we had to ''withdraw'' him," he said.

He also accused Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving social activist Anna Hazare by bringing in a "fraud" Jan Lokpal Bill.

