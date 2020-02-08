Candidate Alka Lamba's Slap Starts Congress-AAP Fight At Polling Station

Delhi election 2020: Congress leader Alka Lamba tries to slap a man at Majnu Ka Tilla

Highlights Congress's Alka Lamba tried to slap AAP worker at Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla

Video shows Ms Lamba lunging with right hand raised high to slap him

Ms Lamba is a former AAP MLA, she joined Congress last October

A fight between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party workers broke out outside a polling booth in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla today after the Congress's Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker.

In a mobile video, a man who reportedly belongs to the party led by Arvind Kejriwal is heard shouting at Ms Lamba, who suddenly lunges with her right hand raised high to slap him. The man moves back and Ms Lamba misses her target.

Within seconds, the man is escorted away by a ring of policemen. However, Congress workers chase and surround the policemen. Ms Lamba and some Congress workers are seen trying frantically to reach the man, who is still shielded by the policemen.

Ms Lamba, a former MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP from Chandni Chowk, fell out from the party after disagreements with Mr Kejriwal on party matters accumulated to a point that they had to go separate ways.

She joined the Congress in October last year. Ms Lamba worked with the Congress for 20 years before she quit the party and joined the AAP. She won the Delhi election in 2015 from Chandni Chowk.

On September 19, Ms Lamba was disqualified from the Delhi assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for defection.

Over 1.47 crore voters face the choice of re-electing the AAP or replacing it with the BJP or the Congress. The polling marks the end of a bitter face-off that saw exceptionally coarse language and communally-charged attacks.

Tight security arrangements are in place across the national capital with extra vigil in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is going on, and other sensitive areas.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being decimated by the AAP, has led a relatively lacklustre campaign. The party's top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have barely campaigned for its candidates.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 54.3 per cent of the vote, while the BJP got 32 per cent and the Congress managed just 9.6 per cent. While the AAP won 67 seats in 2015, since then the party has conceded one seat to the BJP in a bypoll and six of its lawmakers have been disqualified over joining other parties.

The results of the Delhi election will be out on Tuesday.