Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav, Rabri, Tejashwi In Corruption Case

A Delhi court Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in the IRCTC money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the chargesheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

The court also issued production warrant against Lalu Prasad Yadav considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

