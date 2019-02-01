Delhi Court Reserves Order On Moin Qureshi's Application To Travel Abroad

Moin Qureshi had filed an application to travel to Dubai and Pakistan and according to sources, both the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate had opposed the application.

All India | | Updated: February 01, 2019 18:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Court Reserves Order On Moin Qureshi's Application To Travel Abroad

Moin Qureshi is accused of conducting illegal transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators.


New Delhi: 

The Delhi's Patiala Court on Friday reserved the order in businessman Moin Qureshi's application to travel abroad.

Moin Qureshi had filed an application to travel to Dubai and Pakistan and according to sources, both the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate had opposed the application.

The meat trader who was arrested in August 2017 after a case was filed against him under the money laundering act for illegal forex dealings and tax evasion, was granted bail by a Delhi court on December 12 last year.

Opposing Moin Qureshi's plea in an earlier hearing, the ED contested that "questioning of his arrest was an abuse of the legal process" and told the court that there were serious charges of hawala transactions against him.

Moin Qureshi is accused of conducting illegal transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Moin QureshiMoin Qureshi Application

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget LiveBudget 2019Union BudgetMarket LiveBudget HighlightsPiyush GoyalLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome TaxRedmi Note 7 ProPUBGDTH Plans

................................ Advertisement ................................