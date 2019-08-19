Businessman Satish Sana Babu Gets Bail Over Money Laundering Case

Satish Sana Babu was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July this year (File Photo)

A special court granted bail to businessman Satish Sana Babu on Monday in connection with a money laundering case related to the controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

While allowing his bail petition, Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj directed the Hyderabad-based businessman to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and a surety of the same amount.

Satish Sana Babu was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July this year in connection with the case. On August 9, the court had sent him to judicial custody till August 23.

The ED is investigating the money laundering case filed against Moin Qureshi for alleged corruption in connivance with government officials.

During the investigation of the case, it emerged that Satish Sana Babu was a close aide of Moin Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.

In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Satish Sana Babu, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman who was related to the case.

