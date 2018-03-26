Delhi Court Grants CBI 5-Day Custody Of Peter Mukerjea In INX Media Case The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, had on March 23, allowed Peter Mukerjea to be produced before the Delhi court in the INX Media case.

Share EMAIL PRINT The court also allowed CBI's plea to formally arrest Peter Mukerjea in the case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till March 31 in the INX Media case which also involves Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram.



Special judge Sunil Rana allowed CBI's plea seeking five-day custody of Mr Mukerjea after the probe agency claimed that he was required to be confronted with Mr Karti and others in the case.



The court also allowed CBI's plea to formally arrest Mr Mukerjea in the case.



The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, had on March 23, allowed Mr Mukerjea to be produced before the Delhi court in the INX Media case.



The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, had come to light in August 2015.



Police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjiv Khanna for allegedly murdering Sheena over a financial dispute in April, 2012. Peter Mukerjea was arrested later for being a part of the conspiracy.



The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007.



The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius.



The Delhi High Court, had on March 23, granted bail to Mr Karti in the INX Media case.



