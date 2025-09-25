Delhi Court Grants Bail To Lalit Modi's Brother Samir In Rape Case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Samir Modi, a cousin of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, who was arrested in a rape case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb granted him bail on a personal and surety bond of Rs 5 lakh each and other conditions, including not leaving the country, attending the trial, not indulging in any criminal activity and not tampering with evidence.

"The case of the prosecutrix that consent of the complainant for a sexual relationship was obtained as the accused was in a position of control or was having dominance over the complainant or on a false promise of marriage would be established once the prosecutrix steps into the witness box and leads evidence. However, no custodial interrogation is required for the said purpose," the judge said.

According to the FIR, the complainant has accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping and threatening her, and cheating on her since 2019.

