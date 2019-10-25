Delhi Court Extends Ratul Puri's Judicial Custody In AgustaWestland Case

Ratul Puri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 4

A Delhi court on Friday extended Ratul Puri's judicial custody until November 2 in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 4.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar extended his judicial custody after ED moved an application seeking an extension.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Ratul Puri was earlier arrested in another case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for an alleged bank fraud.

The latest PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR dated August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita, who is Kamal Nath's sister, and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

