Delhi Cop, Killed In 2008 Batla House Encounter, Awarded 7th Gallantry Medal

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed in the 2008 Batla House Encounter (File)

Insector Mohan Chand Sharma, who died in the the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi, was today awarded the 7th police medal for gallantry posthumously.

Thanking the government, Insector Sharma's wife Maya Sharma, in a video message said, "Today Mohan Chand Sharma ji was awarded 7th police medal for gallantry for which I want to thank government. He might have become most awarded officer with seven police medals for gallantry, two president police medals for gallantry and Ashoka Chakra."

"This a proud moment for us and I want to congratulate his team who worked with him shoulder to shoulder. Jai Hind," Ms Sharma said.

The Batla House encounter that took place on September 19, 2008 involved Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists who were holed up in Delhi's Batla House locality. Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid were killed while two other suspects -- Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested.

Earlier today, 926 police personnel were awarded medals on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, according to a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 215 police personnel for their conspicuous gallant action, the MHA said.

The majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Others include 55 personnel from CRPF, 81 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 23 from Uttar Pradesh and 16 from Delhi Police, 14 from Maharashtra and 12 from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

