Delhi Cop Charged For Allegedly Using Fake Papers To Join Service

CBI acted on a complaint that the officer used credentials of another person

The CBI has charged Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar for allegedly submitting forged credentials and documents for selection in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's teams carried out searches at the office and home of Mr Kumar on Wednesday after registering the case, they said.

The CBI acted on a complaint against Mr Kumar that he used credentials of another person having a similar name to get selected in DANIPS, they said.