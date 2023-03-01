Delhi Congress Chief Seeks Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation, Stages Protest

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary with party members stage a protest in Delhi.

The Congress in Delhi on Wednesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party office, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their state unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP's DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia.

The party said a fair probe would not be possible as long as Arvind Kejriwal remains in power.

"The entire Delhi government is fully immersed in corruption. As long as Kejriwal remains in power, there will not be an independent probe in the liquor scam, and therefore, he should also submit his resignation," Mr Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, urging him to direct central agencies to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or similar laws in the feedback unit (FBU) case.

"We believe that UAPA or similar Acts should be invoked in this case and the CBI and NIA must be directed by yourself to investigate under laws governing sedition and anti-national activities," he wrote.

The FBU set up by the Delhi government to check corruption allegedly collected "political intelligence", the CBI found in a preliminary enquiry and recommended that an FIR be registered against Manish Sisodia.

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

According to sources, AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi will be elevated as ministers soon.

Mr Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Satyendar Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

