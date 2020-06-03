Delhi Company Probed By CBI Over Child Pornography

CBI said the company hosted websites of Russian domain containing objectionable material (File)

The CBI carried out searches at the premises of a private company based in Paschim Vihar area of West Delhi for allegedly hosting child pornography on websites on the servers based in Russia, Netherlands and India, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency has booked the company, its directors and other unidentified persons for alleged violation of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

"It has been alleged that the said company hosted websites of Russian domain containing objectionable material pertaining to child sexual abuse. The case involves the alleged jurisdiction of India, Netherlands and Russian Federation as of now vis-à-vis the location of servers, facilitation of hosting of objectionable material and owner of the objectionable contents," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said searches were conducted at the residence-cum-office premises of the accused, including a private company and its directors in Delhi, which led to recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents and material.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)