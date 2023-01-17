Delhi Cold Wave To Recede After Tomorrow, 4-6 Degrees Up By Weekend

Two Western Disturbances are likely to hit northwest India, raising temperatures

Two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and another on January 20, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from Thursday, added the IMD.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18. Another active Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from Friday night.

Minimum temperatures may rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius between Thursday and Saturday, the weather office has said.

The weather office has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till tomorrow and after that in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar between today and Thursday, and over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch today and tomorrow, the weather office has said.

Frost conditions are very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during in sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim till tomorrow.