Delhi Civic Body's Full Statement On Controversial Anti-Encroachment Drive

People carrying their belongings after the anti-encroachment drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri which was stopped on a Supreme Court order. Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The corporation has now issued a statement on removing the illegal encroachment:

North Delhi Municipal Corporation today removed temporary encroachments from Jahangir Puri with the help of local police. Officials of North DMC removed temporary kiosks on the pavement, ramps with the help of 7 JCB/Bulldozers. During the encroachment removal drive 8 trucks and 4 mini tata ace were deployed along with a manpower of 70-80 and officials of North DMC and sufficient police force.

About two kilometre of road near Kushal cinema were cleared from encroachment, 25 items were seized and 20 tonnes of garbage were lifted.

The encroachment was removed by the Licensing Department, Engineering Department, Enforcement cell and Health Department of Civil Lines as a joint team.

The above action is an attempt to clear pedestrian walkways and roads from encroachments to ease the traffic and pedestrian movement .

Besides above, two encroachment drives were conducted in Jahangir Puri area in the month of February i.e 02.02.2022 and 17.02.2022 and one in month of April i.e 11th April 2022 to remove illegal possession in the same area.

During the encroachment removal drive on 02.02.2022 from prayas to kushal cinema road & surroundings approx 1850 sqm temporary encroachment were removed and 3 items were seized. On 17.02.2022 at BC Block Jahangir puri and surrounding area approx 1500 sqm area were cleaned from temporary encroachment and 15 items were seized. Encroachment removal drive on 11.04.2022 from BC Block Jahangir puri & surrounding area approx 1800 sqm temporary encroachment were removed and 13 items were seized.

Such encroachment removal drives on public roads is done regularly in all wards /Zones by North DMC with/without notice under section 321/322/323/325 of the MCD Act, 1957 with prior intimation to local police.

North Delhi Mayor, Mr. Raja Iqbal Singh said that encroachment removal drive is a routine process of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner North DMC, Mr. Sanjay Goel said that during the month of January approx-55, in February-62, in March-52 and in April approx 40 encroachment removal drives carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in various zones.