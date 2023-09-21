Delhi Civic Body Official Allegedly Manhandled By AAP MLA, Case Filed

No immediate reaction from Bawana MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar was available. (File Photo)

A 49-year-old assistant sanitary inspector was allegedly manhandled by AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar on Wednesday morning in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said, adding that a case has been filed in the matter.

No immediate reaction from the Bawana MLA Upkar was available.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station, a senior police official said.

The complaint was filed by Mukesh Kumar, who as MCD assistant sanitary inspector, ward number 28, Narela Zone supervised the sanitation workers of the ward.

On Wednesday around 10 am, he and sanitary inspector Nanhe Ram supervising the cleaning work done by the staff in Shahbad Dairy area in front of JE store, when the MLA manhandled him, Kumar said in his complaint.

Upkar came with some of his workers and complained to Kumar angrily that they do not clean his area and receive salaries despite doing no work, it said.

Kumar replied by saying they clean the area regularly, to which Upkar responded with abuses, the complaint said.

The MCD employee told the AAP leader that he was creating obstacles in government work and added that if cleanliness in his area was not up to the mark, they will clean it again, the complaint said.

Hearing this, the MLA got angry and he dragged Kumar by the collar towards the main market, grabbed him by the neck and started beating him, it said. When Nanhe Ram intervened, the MLA started misbehaving with him also, the complaint added.

