Delhi Civic Bodies To Be Merged, Bill Gets Cabinet Nod: Sources

A bill to merge the three civic bodies of Delhi into one was cleared by the Union cabinet today. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. Sources said the bill provides for a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations -- South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated in 2011 by then UPA government.

Sources said the trifurcation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue generating potential of each corporation. As a result, there was a huge gap between the resources available to each corporation and their obligations.

That gap has widened over time, sources said, increasing the financial difficulties of the civic bodies, leaving them unable to pay salaries in time and retirement benefits to the employees. This has had a spiral effect on the civic services in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Aadesh Gupta welcomed the move. "The decision taken by the Union Cabinet to amalgamate the three corporations is a very welcome step, which will strengthen the corporation and do better work for the public," he said.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has questioned the timing of the bill, which is likely to derail the civic polls. All three civic bodies are currently under the BJP control.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to postpone the civic body polls.

"Prime Minister, governments will come and go. You won't be there, I won't be either. But do not weaken the institutions of the country. Don't postpone MCD elections," he said in a video message earlier this month which was tweeted by AAP from its official handle.