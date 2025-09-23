Delhi Chief Minister Warns Party Workers Against Pasting Posters With Her Photos

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a warning on Tuesday against the defacement of property and called on party workers to refrain from pasting posters with her photos in them.

As part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" initiative to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Ms Gupta removed posters from a flyover pillar on Ring Road and participated in a cleanliness drive in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

"Defacement of property through wall writing and pasting posters is a serious crime that makes the city dirty. I especially warn politicians that no defacement of property will be tolerated. Do not dare to paste posters with my photo," she warned.

The chief minister emphasised that cleanliness should not be a one-time effort but a daily commitment. She encouraged participation from all sections of society, including Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), public representatives, and ordinary citizens.

Ms Gupta also stated that the cleanliness drive would continue. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma participated in the cleanliness initiative, which focused on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) in Delhi.

As part of the Sewa Pakhwada events, the PWD has divided the 55-kilometre Ring Road into eight jurisdictional sections and appointed an engineer-in-charge for each section to oversee cleaning and repair work for the next fortnight.

"It is our resolve to keep Delhi clean, and the cleanliness drive is being carried out across the city, with scores of party workers joining the campaign," Verma told reporters.

The chief minister, who also removed old banners and posters from the walls and pillars, stressed that cleanliness should extend beyond roads and alleys to include public spaces, walls, and the surrounding environment.

She reiterated that cleanliness is not just an action but a lifestyle, and noted that unless everyone collaborates to make cleanliness a daily habit, the dream of "Swachh Bharat" will remain unfulfilled.

Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, MLAs, MCD councillors and senior party leaders also participated in the drive.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva participated in the drive near Rose Garden under the ITO flyover on Ring Road. As part of the drive, party workers and leaders cleaned areas at 71 locations, including flyovers and surrounding areas on Ring Road, a Delhi BJP statement said.

Other leaders, including Delhi BJP's General Secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, Union minister Harsh Malhotra, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, attended the cleanliness drive.

Delhi government ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood joined the campaign at Raja Garden, while Transport Minister Pankaj Singh removed garbage near Dhaula Kuan.

