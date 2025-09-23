"Ramlila, Durga Puja Can't End At 10 PM": Delhi's Loudspeaker Rules Eased

Loudspeakers at Ramlila performances, Durga Puja pandals and other religious events during Navratri can now be operated till midnight, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said today, announcing a two-hour relaxation in the ban on loudspeakers post 10 pm.

"I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties. Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events can happen all night in other states, then why can't the same be for the people of Delhi? So this time we have given permission to all Ramlilas, Durga Pujas, and cultural-religious festivals to continue until 12 am," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the extended time limit for loudspeakers in the National Capital, CM Rekha Gupta says, "I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties, because Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events… pic.twitter.com/zkUtfDZObI — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Use of loudspeakers is banned in Delhi's public areas between 10 pm and 6 am. Earlier this year, Delhi Police had issued an order stating that prior permission was mandatory for the use of loudspeakers or public address systems anywhere in the national capital.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal had announced the same exemption for the use of loudspeakers in 2023, allowing them to function till midnight at Ramlila venues and Durga Puja pandals.

The Delhi Chief Minister took part in a cleanliness drive today as part of the Sewa Pakhwada to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. She also asked political workers not to paste posters with her photos on any property. "Defacement of property through wall writing and pasting posters is a very big crime that makes the city dirty. I especially urge politicians that no defacement of property will be tolerated. Do not dare to paste posters with my photo," she warned.