DUSU Announces Scholarships Worth Rs 99,000 For Female Students On Navratri

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has launched a scholarship programme for female students with outstanding achievements across various domains in celebration of Navratri. Under this initiative, a total of Rs 99,000 will be awarded, with Rs 11,000 granted to one deserving female student each day throughout the Navratri festival. Eligible students from Delhi University can submit their achievement certificates via Google Forms until March 31.

Led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), this DUSU initiative seeks to empower women and recognize academic excellence. The scholarship is intended for female students who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in their fields and made meaningful contributions to society.

According to the official announcement, the selection process will evaluate applicants based on academic performance, leadership abilities, and talent. Scholarships will be awarded to female students excelling in areas such as academics, sports, NCC, dance, singing, debates/quizzes, literary writing, painting, and to students with disabilities (PWD).

The Ministry of Education recently informed Parliament that nearly five lakh students were unable to secure admission to Delhi University over the past three years due to high demand and limited seats. Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that between 2022 and 2024, a total of 4,64,870 applicants could not gain admission to the university.