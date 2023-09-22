Loudspeakers Can Be Used Till Midnight During Ramlila, Durga Puja In Delhi

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 20 to October 24 this year. (Representational)

Loudspeakers can be used in the national capital till midnight during Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations, the Delhi government said today. The proposal was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The loudspeakers can be used till 12 AM by the festival organisers from October 15 to October 24.

Currently, loudspeakers are allowed only till 10 PM in Delhi.

The Ramlila organisers had met Arvind Kejriwal yesterday and asked him for an exemption for the use of loudspeakers during the festival dates.

The organisers will, however, still require permission from the Delhi Police.

Ramlila organisers must get permission from the police and ensure that the use of loudspeakers does not violate noise levels in residential areas, the CMO statement added.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 20 to October 24 this year.