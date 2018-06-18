Arvind Kejriwal Feeling Isolated, Seeks Support From Everywhere: Congress The Congress has been criticised in some quarters for keeping away from support extended by several opposition parties.

Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal has been on protest over the last 7 days at the Lt Governor's house. (File) New Delhi: The Congress has defended its decision to not join other opposition parties in supporting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his standoff with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, calling the AAP leader's "dharna in an air-conditioned room" a "drama", and alleging that his party does not stands for any ideology.



At a press conference, Congress spokesperson, Pawan Khera said it is not his party but Mr Kejriwal who is feeling isolated and seeking support from everywhere as he is losing his credibility and vote base rapidly.



He also played down the support extended to Mr Kejriwal by four chief ministers, including heads of three regional parties, saying they would not fight the polls in Delhi and it is the AAP leader who will face the people.



The voters will opt for the Congress and not the AAP, he claimed.



Mr Pawan Khera made remarks against Arvind Kejriwal while speaking at a press conference.



He said that the four chief ministers should have been allowed to meet Mr Kejriwal, but added that the Raj Niwas should not be turned into a playground for politics.



Mr Khera alleged the AAP is a party without any ideology, "This is the first party in country which has no ideology."



Referring to Punjab AAP Leader Mr Sukhpal Singh Khaira's alleged pro-Khalistan remarks, he questioned if people want the Congress to join hands with a party like this. He said that this would never happen.



While Mr Kejriwal has apologised to BJP leaders in their defamation cases against him, he has not done so to Congress leaders, Mr Khera added.



If the Delhi chief minister had the people's interests on his mind, then he would have apologised gracefully to the city's Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash who was "bashed" by his MLAs, Mr Khera stated.





