Delhi Car Horror Victim's Family To Get Rs 10 Lakh As Aid: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has sanctioned financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged under a car last week.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 13 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Her body was later dislodged and found lying on a road in Kanjhawala.

"Anjali's painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way," Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the accident, while the seventh surrendered before them on Friday evening.

