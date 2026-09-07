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Reporter's Diary: How Unsafe Hostels Are Turning Into Student Death Traps

The building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan was far from a mere structural failure; it was the devastating cost of systemic negligence that gambles with the lives of thousands of students every day.

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Reporter's Diary: How Unsafe Hostels Are Turning Into Student Death Traps
The tragic collapse claimed the lives of several students and left many critically injured.
New Delhi:

Only a child's foot was visible underneath the rubble. On the afternoon of September 6, as I arrived at ground zero, this horrific video was shown to me on a trembling phone screen by a local resident. It was not just footage. It was a chilling testament to the innocent lives and unfinished dreams trapped beneath the ruins of a dilapidated Paying Guest (PG) facility in Delhi.

The tragic collapse claimed the lives of several students and left many critically injured. But this disaster was far from a mere structural failure; it was the devastating cost of systemic negligence that gambles with the lives of thousands of students every day.

Ground Zero: What I Saw  

Ticking Spot Incident: Right beside the collapsed building stands another multi-story structure in an equally fragile, hazardous state. The entire neighbourhood is a maze of narrow alleys packed with thousands of illegally run PGs.

Exodus of Fear: During spot coverage, I saw two young women packing their bags and leaving for home, visibly shaken. Fear hung heavy in the air as panicked students abandoned their rooms, terrified that their PG might be next.

Students United In Crisis: As NDRF and emergency personnel worked tirelessly on the rescue operation, local students stepped up to help. Forming human chains, students carried water bottles and actively assisted rescue teams through the night.

Exorbitant Rent, Zero Safety: While speaking with students during the coverage, grief quickly turned into anger and unresolved questions. "We are charged exorbitant rents every month, yet we get zero safety standards, and basic facilities are non-existent. If we complain, we are threatened with eviction," a student said.

Thousands of students come to Delhi's education hubs carrying dreams of a bright future, unaware that the cramped rooms they rent could turn into death traps.

This tragic collapse is not an isolated incident; it is a stark wake-up call exposing a system that prioritises profits over the lives of innocent students.

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