Delhi Boy Dies In Road Accident, Body Dumped By Friends, 3 Arrested: Cops

All three have been arrested and an investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

Three friends dumped their friend's body in an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area of the national capital after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned, informed Delhi Police.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in met with an accident in which one of them was injured.

"The injured boy died later. He was then taken from the spot in the same auto-rickshaw by his three friends, However, instead of taking him to a hospital, they dumped him at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area," a police officer said.

Further, according to the police, the auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons.

"All three of them have been arrested and an investigation is underway," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. .

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)