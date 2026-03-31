Delhi-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Smoke Alarm

An Air India Express flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing in Lucknow last evening after a midair smoke alarm.

The Airbus 320 was operating flight IX1523 from Bagdogra and had 142 passengers and six crew members on board. The aircraft crew detected the smoke alert and diverted to Lucknow, officials said.

The airline said the aircraft landed safely.

"Prioritising safety, the crew operating one of our flights to Delhi elected to divert to Lucknow and carried out priority landing following a smoke alert. The aircraft landed safely," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport around 5.18 pm.

Upon their arrival, all passengers were provided refreshments and were subsequently re-accommodated on alternative flights to Delhi, added the airline spokesperson.

Reports suggest the aircraft was declared "Aircraft on Ground (AOG)", indicating that it had been grounded due to a fault and requires immediate inspection before it is declared fit to fly again.