No Alcohol Found In BMW Car Crash Accused's Blood Sample

The blood sample report of Gaganpreet Kaur, the main accused in the Delhi BMW crash, has been reported to be negative, which means she wasn't driving under the influence of alcohol. On Sunday afternoon, Gaganpreet Kaur, driving a BMW X5, rammed into a motorcycle and killed Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, who was going home with his wife, Sandeep Kaur. The accused claims she has 'no idea' how the accident happened.

Navjot Singh, 52, was declared dead at the hospital, while 50-year-old Sandeep Kaur suffered serious injuries and is being treated at another private hospital in Dwarka, Venkateshwar Hospital.

Delhi BMW Crash: What, When, Where

Navjot Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, were on an outing on Sunday afternoon on their bike when the tragedy took place. They first visited Bangla Sahib gurdwara in Central Delhi, followed by lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram. The couple was returning home to West Delhi when, near a metro station on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt road a speeding blue BMW X5 hit their bike from behind. The crash threw them off the bike, leaving them on the road, bleeding.

"The car was being driven so fast that it overturned after hitting our bike," Ms Kaur said in her complaint to the police. She also said she had pleaded with Gaganpreet to take them to a hospital that was closer, but her requests were ignored.

Gaganpreet, and her husband, Parikshit - who was with her in the car - have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and concealing evidence.

Video Shows Horrific Visuals Of BMW Crash

In a video from the accident site, Mr Singh and Ms Kaur are seen lying on the road near Metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch. The BMW X5 is seen lying sideways on the road, and a motorcycle parked near the road divider.

In another video, three men and a woman can be seen pulling out Gaganpreet Kaur from the overturned BMW.

The car hit a divider before ramming into the bike, according to the sources in the Delhi Police.

Why Victims Were Taken To Hospital 19 km Away

Gaganpreet Kaur told police that she took Mr Singh and his wife to a hospital in GTB Nagar because she had been treated for COVID there. In that moment, she could only name that hospital, she said.

The investigation has revealed that the hospital where the couple was taken is co-owned by the family of the accused, Gaganpreet. Her father is among the three partners who own it, according to sources.

"I kept requesting her to take us to a nearby hospital. My husband was unconscious and required urgent medical attention. But despite my repeated requests, she took us to a small hospital far away," Ms Kaur, a teacher, has told police in her statement.

My Father Would Have Survived: Navjot's Son

Navnoor Singh, 21-year-old son of the BMW crash victims, said his father might have survived had he been taken to a nearby hospital. "Time is critical. Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital," he said.