BJP's Manoj Tiwari Says He Received Death Threat, Files Complaint

The unidentified person also threatened to eliminate the prime minister "if need be", Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari says.

All India | | Updated: June 23, 2019 12:28 IST
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari says sender said in message that he is under extreme compulsion. (File)


New Delhi: 

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said he has received a death threat through an SMS on his personal phone number, in which the sender said he is under "extreme compulsion" to eliminate the leader.

The unidentified person also threatened to eliminate the prime minister "if need be", Mr Tiwari said.

"I have informed the police about the threat," Mr Tiwari told new agency PTI.

The sender of the SMS also said in his Hindi message that he was "sorry" for deciding to eliminate Manoj Tiwari under "extreme compulsion".

A formal complaint about the threat will be lodged soon, said Delhi BJP's Media Relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

The SMS was received on Manoj Tiwari's mobile phone at 12:52 pm on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed the police, he added.

