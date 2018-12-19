Delhi BJP Leaders Protest Rahul Gandhi's 'Lies' On Rafale, Detained

BJP leaders and workers tried to move closer to the Congress headquarters but were stopped by the police.

Members of the Delhi unit of the BJP were today detained near the Congress headquarters in the national capital while they were protesting against Rahul Gandhi. Leaders and members of the party, along with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, accused the Congress chief of spreading "lies" on the Rafale deal.

BJP leaders and workers assembled at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and raised slogans against the Congress and Mr Gandhi, who has been on the offensive against the PM Modi-led government over an alleged "scam" in the deal for the French fighter jets Rafale.

"We are here to expose the lies of Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi who is spreading lies on the Rafale deal on a regular basis," Mr Tiwari said at the protest.

The protesters then tried to move closer to the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road but were stopped at a police barricade. They were later detained and taken to the Parliament Street police station.

The district presidents of the Delhi BJP had on Tuesday submitted a memorandum-- addressed to the President of India-- to respective district magistrates in the city.

"Even after the dismissal of petitions challenging the Rafale deal by the Supreme Court, Congress president Rahul Gandhi continues his propaganda, not only insulting the prime minister but also demoralising the defence forces of the country," Mr Tiwari said.

Notwithstanding the Supreme Court's verdict on the deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Friday maintained that there was massive corruption in the contract.

