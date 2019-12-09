BJP's 'Fact-Finding Committee' To Probe Delhi Fire: Manoj Tiwari

The committee headed by retired High Court judge will look into reasons behind the tragedy: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today announced that a "fact-finding committee" of his party will probe the tragic Anaj Mandi fire that claimed 43 lives.

The four-member committee headed by retired High Court judge Moolchand Garg will look into reasons behind the tragedy, Mr Tiwari said, accusing the AAP government of involving in a blame game over the tragedy.

Mr Tiwari also alleged that the four-storey building where the fire broke out on Sunday was owned by Rehan who is an Aam Aadmi Party member.